Robbing PETER to pay PAUL as RUTO cleverly adopts MURKOMEN’s proposal to increase fuel by Sh7 after dropping other taxes





Thursday, June 20, 2024 – President William Ruto and his government are playing with the minds of Kenyans.

This is after they sought to increase fuel prices by a whopping Sh7 just after dropping some punitive taxes due to public pressure in a move to balance the budget.

In its report to Parliament, National Assembly Finance Committee recommended increasing the levy from the current charge of Ksh18 to Ksh25 per litre of fuel.

The RML is usually charged on every litre of fuel with the money allocated to various road agencies for maintenance works.

As detailed by the Committee led by Molo MP Kuria Kimani, the increase was necessitated by two major factors including recent budgetary proposals by Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen.

In particular, the committee highlighted that various road agencies needed funding to repair roads amidst a fall in the levy collection.

Owing to the proposal, it is expected that Super Petrol, Diesel, and Kerosene will increase by Ksh7.

Therefore, Super Petrol will increase from the current Ksh189.84 to Ksh196.84. Diesel on the other hand will increase from Ksh173.10 to Ksh180.10.

Kerosene will also increase from the current price of Ksh163.05 to Ksh170.5.

With the increase in pump prices, Kenyans are also expected to pay more for matatu fares.

Prices of basic commodities could also increase owing to the increase in transportation costs.

