RUTO should not ignore the 3 million Mt Kenya votes that GACHAGUA delivered - MUTAHI KAHIGA wanrs









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Nyeri County Governor Mutahi Kahiga has urged President William Ruto to recognize that he is currently the President of the country due to the massive support he received from the Mt. Kenya region.

The Mt Kenya region consists of Kiambu, Murang’a, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Nyandarua, Meru, Embu, Tharaka Nithi, Laikipia, and Nakuru counties.

The vote-rich region supported Ruto’s bid, and he clinched the presidency by defeating seasoned opposition leader Raila Odinga, who had the support of former President Uhuru Kenyatta and state machinery.

However, two years down the line, Ruto and his cronies have started undermining the region and its leader, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking on Wednesday, Kahiga urged Ruto not to ignore the Mt Kenya voting bloc that propelled him into the presidency.

“We urge those close to the presidency to respect the 3 million Mt Kenya voters who supported Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua,” Kahiga said.

