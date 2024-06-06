Don’t equate my call for unity in Mt Kenya with tribalism – GACHAGUA tells RUTO and his cronies





Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has urged President William Ruto and his lieutenants to stop equating his call for Mt Kenya unity with tribalism.

Speaking on Wednesday in Nyeri County, Gachagua said the unity he is agitating for in Mount Kenya is to rally the region and all its people fully behind the President and the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government.

"When we are calling for unity of this region, it is not against anybody.

"There are people confusing our unity agenda with tribalism, they get it wrong.

"Far from it, people want unity of purpose so that we can effectively push for our fair share of the national cake and relevance in the national political discourse. If we are not united, we will not be strong," Gachagua said.

Gachagua asked leaders to unite in their respective regions so that there could be cohesion in the country.

"I am happy because people at the grassroots are united and in support of our unity agenda.

"The leaders fighting it and criticising should learn that all politics is local and they should listen to the ground," he stated.

The Deputy President was in the company of political leaders including Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga.

The Kenyan DAILY POST