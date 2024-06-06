End of the road for a notorious vandal who has been stealing motor vehicle parts in Kiamumbi as he is arrested at night in a sting operation led by the area OCS (PHOTOs).









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - After giving Kiamumbi residents sleepless nights by stealthily creeping perimeter fences and vandalizing their parked motor vehicles in the cover of darkness, the notorious suspect identified as Francis Ndichu Kimani, 24, was finally caught pants down.

The arrest followed a sting operation conducted along Santiago Street, a spot so frequented by the enemies of progress that some motorists who dread vandalism of their cars either leave them a distance away at presumed safe areas, spend extra cash on watchmen, or sleep in the cars to keep watch themselves.

Strategically positioning themselves at various points, troops in Kiamumbi led by the OCS braved night-long drizzles, until 3.40am when the lone burglar also known as Ndich was spotted scaling the wall of a homestead.

In a matter of seconds even before the commander could direct his men on the next course of action, the suspect re-emerged clutching the front grid and headlight of a Toyota Harrier, skillfully stripped from the homeowner's family car.

He was netted and marched to the station.

Having been interrogated at length, crucial leads to accomplices and market for the stolen parts have been obtained. Further investigations are ongoing.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.