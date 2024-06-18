RUTO sends RAILA ODINGA to MALAWI to represent him instead of DP GACHAGUA – The 'truthful man' has been isolated!





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - On Saturday, President William Ruto delegated former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to represent him and the Kenyan people at the burial of Malawi Vice President Saolos Chilima, who died in a plane crash.

The ODM leader arrived in Lilongwe on Sunday morning aboard a Kenya Airways flight from Nairobi.

Leaders and citizens gathered at the Bingu National Stadium to pay their last respects to their fallen compatriot.

Raila had earlier addressed his message of condolence to President Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawian people.

"It is with deepest shock and consternation that we have learned of the tragic death of your deputy and his entourage in a plane crash.

"Please accept our deepest condolences to you and the people of Malawi for this great loss!" tweeted Raila.

Raila Odinga's visit to Malawi has sparked debate in Kenya, with many questioning the capacity in which he represents Ruto, considering he is the opposition leader.

This visit coincides with a bitter fallout between Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

The Kenyan DAILY POST