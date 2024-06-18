RUTO has betrayed the KAMBA community!! – MUTHAMA says as he teams up with KALONZO MUSYOKA to send him home in 2027





Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Former United Democratic Alliance (UDA) chairman Johnstone Muthama has accused President William Ruto of betraying the Kamba community, despite their support for him during the 2022 presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday, Muthama complained that his region had been given a raw deal by President William Ruto's government and is now pinning his hopes on Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

In a dramatic turn of events, Muthama, who had campaigned against Kalonzo in the 2022 General Election, stated that the aspirations of Ukambani rest with the Wiper Democratic Movement party leader, whom he said must be supported by all his people.

The former Machakos Senator claimed President Ruto shortchanged the Akamba community by giving them ‘insignificant jobs’, saying it was time for the region to rally behind Kalonzo for them to discuss the political path forward for their region.

“I was part of those who formed the UDA party and we brought in the current government but today we have no Kamba people seated at the table where national resources are getting shared.

"We are only errand boys,” Muthama said.

The outspoken politician, who has maintained a low profile for some time, said the Kamba community had been sidelined in past governments even after being party to some past ruling governments.

“It is not easy to win the presidency but the secret is one; we need to hold a mega Kamba unity meeting so that we can have a common front as a community.

"The clergy need to pray for us to be able to sit together, we collect all our over 2 million votes in one basket and think of where to cast them,” he said.

