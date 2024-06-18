Lady Justice ROSYLENE ABURIRI reports a court clerk and her assistant who wanted to bribe her with Sh 500,000 - She is the only honest Judge in Kenya!

Justice Aburiri had lodged a
report with the EACC against her assistant and a court advocate over
allegations of a Sh 500,000 bribe.
According to EACC spokesperson
Eric Ngumbi, Justice Aburili alleges that the lawyer, Clifford Odhiambo, and
clerk Zakayo Otieno Wambogo, demanded and accepted the money from a claimant
using her name in exchange for influencing a favourable judgment in a case she
adjudicated on May 17, 2024.
The honest Judge revealed that
she became aware of Odhiambo's attempt to pass the same amount to her through
the assistant without her consent, prompting her to initiate disciplinary
measures.
"When seeking the bribe, the suspects claimed the judge needed it to influence a favourable judgment in a case she ruled on May 17.
"In an open court interview, they confessed to
receiving and splitting the money amongst themselves," Ngumbi said.
Preliminary investigations
revealed that the money was given to advocate Gwada by Peter Warindu and
Company Advocates for whom he was holding brief in the case.
EACC further noted that when
Justice Aburili served in Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, she reported staff
working in her chambers to EACC after they solicited a bribe in her name.
She later testified
against them in Court, leading to their conviction for giving and receiving a
bribe.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
