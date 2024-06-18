Lady Justice ROSYLENE ABURIRI reports a court clerk and her assistant who wanted to bribe her with Sh 500,000 - She is the only honest Judge in Kenya!









Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has arrested a court clerk who wanted to bribe Kisumu-based Judge Rosylene Aburiri with Sh 500,000 to get a favourable court ruling.

Justice Aburiri had lodged a report with the EACC against her assistant and a court advocate over allegations of a Sh 500,000 bribe.

According to EACC spokesperson Eric Ngumbi, Justice Aburili alleges that the lawyer, Clifford Odhiambo, and clerk Zakayo Otieno Wambogo, demanded and accepted the money from a claimant using her name in exchange for influencing a favourable judgment in a case she adjudicated on May 17, 2024.

The honest Judge revealed that she became aware of Odhiambo's attempt to pass the same amount to her through the assistant without her consent, prompting her to initiate disciplinary measures.

"When seeking the bribe, the suspects claimed the judge needed it to influence a favourable judgment in a case she ruled on May 17.

"In an open court interview, they confessed to receiving and splitting the money amongst themselves," Ngumbi said.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the money was given to advocate Gwada by Peter Warindu and Company Advocates for whom he was holding brief in the case.

EACC further noted that when Justice Aburili served in Milimani Law Courts in Nairobi, she reported staff working in her chambers to EACC after they solicited a bribe in her name.

She later testified against them in Court, leading to their conviction for giving and receiving a bribe.

The Kenyan DAILY POST