RUTO pinches Senator ORWOBA's cheeks as they share a light moment at State House and leaves her blushing - GACHAGUA looked unbothered (VIDEO).





Wednesday, June 19, 2024 - President William Ruto was caught on camera sharing a light moment with nominated Senator Gloria Orwoba during a Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group (PG) meeting convened at State House.

The Head of State pinched Gloria’s cheeks and left her blushing.

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua was standing next to the President and appeared unbothered.

He was in deep thought as Ruto shared a light moment with the vocal senator.

The video has sparked reactions on social media, with a section of nosy Kenyans on X wondering whether Ruto has a crush on the beautiful Senator.

Watch the video.

RUTO pinches Senator ORWOBA's cheeks as they share a light moment at State House and leaves her blushing pic.twitter.com/X5XyhRwNDT — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 19, 2024

The Kenyan DAILY POST.