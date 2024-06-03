RUTO leaves for South Korea wearing a pair of sneakers worth Ksh 150,000 even as millions of Kenyans continue to suffer amid the high cost of living and heavy taxation (PHOTOs).





Monday, 3 June 2024 - President William Ruto displayed opulence as he left the country for South Korea on Sunday evening for an official visit.

The Head of State was rocking a pair of Zegna sneakers worth Ksh 150,000, even as he continues to plead with Kenyans to take austerity measures amid the high cost of living.

The luxury designer sneakers are made in Italy

They are perfect for complementing both casual and elegant looks.

Ruto has been spotted rocking pricey items in the recent past even as he claims that he inherited a dilapidated economy.

He loves wearing expensive watches and shoes, mostly made in Italy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.