MUDAVADI announces ANC merger with UDA just after RUTO fell out with GACHAGUA – Look! Timing is suspect





Monday, June 3, 2024 - Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has announced the merger between his Amani National Congress (ANC) and President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

This comes at a time when UDA is on fire following the fallout between Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at his home in Kakamega County on Sunday, Musalia explained that the move was informed by the need for political posterity.

He further told ANC supporters who were against the merger that they had also doubted he would be part of the government when he became a Kenya Kwanza founding member in 2022.

“There are talks about a merger which is allowed through the Political Parties Act,” Mudavadi stated noting that the provision was to allow parties to come together for the common good.

The PCS, also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs, further added that Kenyans should not be surprised by the merger since political parties also form coalitions which are not very different.

“Azimio and Kenya Kwanza are a coalition of parties and they can be talks for the parties to merge,” he justified the move.

“So, when I tell you ANC is in talks for a merger, don't think it's something small, we are planning for the future,” he told his supporters.

