RUTO is scared to death over the Gen Z revolution – See what he did in Nyahururu yesterday that has left everyone talking

Monday, June 24, 2024 – The ongoing revolution by Gen Z against the Finance Bill has proved to be too scary for President William Ruto.
Yesterday, Ruto revamped his
security during Service at ACK Pro-Cathedral Church in Nyahururu, just in
case.
Police officers were deployed
before dawn in the church environs and in the nearby centre to ensure no
demonstrations happened during the president’s visit.
Additionally, all congregants
attending the church service were subjected to a mandatory search to ensure no
concealed weapons.
A tent was set up at the
entrance to ensure that every person attending the event was searched before
being admitted to the church.
No one was publicly arrested or turned away during the mandatory inspection exercise as the faithful complied with the new security directive.
On Saturday, the number of the
presiding bishop of ACK Diocese Nyahururu was made public on X with Kenyans
asked to call him in a bid to stop the church service.
Kenyans texting the bishop
accused him of hosting the event at a time when Kenya Kwanza is deliberating
adopting a Finance Bill with punitive taxes.
Despite the pressure to call off
the event, Bishop-Elect Samson Gachathi welcomed elected leaders and
congregants to the service which marks his consecration and enthronement as the
third bishop of ACK Nyahururu Diocese.
