RUTO is scared to death over the Gen Z revolution – See what he did in Nyahururu yesterday that has left everyone talking





The ongoing revolution by Gen Z against the Finance Bill has proved to be too scary for President William Ruto.

Yesterday, Ruto revamped his security during Service at ACK Pro-Cathedral Church in Nyahururu, just in case.

Police officers were deployed before dawn in the church environs and in the nearby centre to ensure no demonstrations happened during the president’s visit.

Additionally, all congregants attending the church service were subjected to a mandatory search to ensure no concealed weapons.

A tent was set up at the entrance to ensure that every person attending the event was searched before being admitted to the church.

No one was publicly arrested or turned away during the mandatory inspection exercise as the faithful complied with the new security directive.





On Saturday, the number of the presiding bishop of ACK Diocese Nyahururu was made public on X with Kenyans asked to call him in a bid to stop the church service.

Kenyans texting the bishop accused him of hosting the event at a time when Kenya Kwanza is deliberating adopting a Finance Bill with punitive taxes.

Despite the pressure to call off the event, Bishop-Elect Samson Gachathi welcomed elected leaders and congregants to the service which marks his consecration and enthronement as the third bishop of ACK Nyahururu Diocese.

