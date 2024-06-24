Looting galore as Governor SAKAJA constructs 10 boreholes for a whooping Sh100 million instead of Sh12 million - Look!

This was revealed through the
2024/25 - 2026/27 Sector Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Report.
According to the report, the
county approved a total of 10 boreholes for the 2023/24 financial year across
several wards.
Averagely, it costs Ksh1.2
million to drill a borehole in Kenya with the amount flexible to change
considering other post-drilling installations needed.
In Kitusuru Ward, the County
Government allocated Ksh10 million for drilling and equipping of elevated steel
tanks.
Sakaja’s administration further
allocated Ksh12 million to construct another borehole at Woodley Golf
Course.
“Drilling and equipping of a
borehole with elevated steel tank at Inspectorate Training School and
solarization,” the administration explained how the hefty sum would be
used.
Other boreholes costing Ksh10
million each were approved at Kiboro Primary School in Mlango Kubwa and in
Umoja 1 Ward.
Makongeni, Laini Saba, Mabatini,
Ngei and Lindi Wards also received Ksh10 million each for the drilling of
boreholes with elevated steel tanks.
In Matopeni Spring Valley, the
approved budget for a borehole was at a high of Ksh12.5 million with another
borehole at Lower Kabete Primary School costing the taxpayer Ksh12
million.
In total, the Environment and
Water Department had an approved budget of Ksh215 million with nearly half
of the capital spent on drilling boreholes.
The rest of the money was used
for the construction of sewer lines, water tanks, ablution blocks, and
running/metred water.
