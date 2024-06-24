Looting galore as Governor SAKAJA constructs 10 boreholes for a whooping Sh100 million instead of Sh12 million - Look!









Monday, June 24, 2024 - Nairobi County is spending an average of Ksh10 million for every borehole drilled and equipped within the capital under Johnson Sakaja’s administration.

This was revealed through the 2024/25 - 2026/27 Sector Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) Report.

According to the report, the county approved a total of 10 boreholes for the 2023/24 financial year across several wards.

Averagely, it costs Ksh1.2 million to drill a borehole in Kenya with the amount flexible to change considering other post-drilling installations needed.

In Kitusuru Ward, the County Government allocated Ksh10 million for drilling and equipping of elevated steel tanks.

Sakaja’s administration further allocated Ksh12 million to construct another borehole at Woodley Golf Course.

“Drilling and equipping of a borehole with elevated steel tank at Inspectorate Training School and solarization,” the administration explained how the hefty sum would be used.

Other boreholes costing Ksh10 million each were approved at Kiboro Primary School in Mlango Kubwa and in Umoja 1 Ward.

Makongeni, Laini Saba, Mabatini, Ngei and Lindi Wards also received Ksh10 million each for the drilling of boreholes with elevated steel tanks.

In Matopeni Spring Valley, the approved budget for a borehole was at a high of Ksh12.5 million with another borehole at Lower Kabete Primary School costing the taxpayer Ksh12 million.

In total, the Environment and Water Department had an approved budget of Ksh215 million with nearly half of the capital spent on drilling boreholes.

The rest of the money was used for the construction of sewer lines, water tanks, ablution blocks, and running/metred water.

