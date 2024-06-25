RUTO is now a dictator as he threatens to shut down KTN for covering Gen Z protests live – LOOK!



Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – President William Ruto has threatened to shut down Standard Media Group which owns KTN News.

Through an announcement during their live coverage at 4:09 pm yesterday, Standard Group announced that there were threats to shut down the media house based along Mombasa Road.

According to sources, the threats emerged as a result of the KTN News live coverage of the deadly protests by the Gen Zs yesterday.

However, SG maintained that its journalists would continue with their work and inform the public of what was happening.

"We have received threats from the government of intentions to shut us down.”

"We would like to inform the public of our commitment to defend public interests and we shall not be cowed by any threats even as we continue to inform the public of the happening on the ground," the news anchor announced.

The anti-Finance Bill protests turned chaotic on Tuesday after some protesters accessed Parliament.

This caused authorities to repulse the protesters, leading to the death of some protesters.

Human rights organizations have reported four deaths so far.

The Kenyan DAILY POST