Never joke with Gen Zs! See what they did to OSCAR SUDI’s newly built TIMBA XO nightclub?





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 - Youths protesting against the Finance Bill 2024 on Tuesday stormed the Timba XO club linked to Kapseret member of Parliament Oscar Sudi.

The protesters, in video clips captured from the incident, threw stones into the club located in Eldoret vandalising window panes.

They later attempted to break the gate before accessing the two-story facility that also houses a car wash.

According to reports, the protesters, who were in the town's Central Business District, marched towards the club where they vandalised and made away with some of its properties.

Police responded swiftly but by the time they arrived, property of unknown value was already damaged and stolen.

The club was opened in May and is valued at millions of shillings.

The Kenyan DAILY POST