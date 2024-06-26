KIMANI INCHUNG’WAH reportedly on the run as angry Gen Zs burn down his office and bay for his blood for supporting RUTO’s Finance Bill





Wednesday, June 26, 2024 – National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah is counting heavy losses after furious Gen Z protestors stormed and set ablaze his offices in Kikuyu Sub-County.

While expressing their outrage, the protestors also set fire to vehicles parked outside the offices, all the while chanting Ruto must go and anti-government slogans.

Footage showed the office engulfed in thick, black smoke as residents pelted stones at the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) buildings.

Defending their actions, the protestors accused the legislator of betraying them by supporting the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

One protestor was heard rallying others to storm the building, which was already on fire.

In a similar incident, Igembe South MP John Paul Mwirigi's office was razed by residents on Tuesday noon, who also accused him of voting in favour of the Finance Bill.

The Kenyan DAILY POST