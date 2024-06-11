RUTO is the best President Kenya has ever had - US Ambassador MEG WHITMAN upsets Kenyans as she praises RUTO's leadership and the Finance Bill 2024

Speaking during an interview,
Whitman particularly praised the public participation spearheaded by the Ruto’s
government.
She noted that the
administration was brave in handling the economic environment which has
affected not only Kenya but the rest of the globe as well.
"The financial situation
facing the country is quite difficult as you well know and the international financial
institutions loans IMF (International Monetary Fund) and World Bank have
restrictions around the increase in revenue collection," she explained.
"That is balanced by
growing the economy and how to keep taxes at a minimum and I know that the
Finance minister and the President are trying to balance those various
pressures."
She further noted that projects
such as the Hustler Fund, which the Head of State has led, are empowering
entrepreneurs who are increasingly achieving financial freedom and growing the
economy.
"What I really admire about Kenya is the notion of public participation. When a Finance Bill comes out, there is a real engagement by the public, businesses and government.
"I have
confidence that Kenya will come to the best answer possible which is not an
easy one," she added.
"My view is that President
William Ruto is doing the best job that he can do in the current very difficult
economic situation that is not unique to Kenya but he is navigating it."
This comes even as Kenyans are
tired of Ruto’s leadership and have given a D score in terms of performance.
The Parliamentary Finance
Committee closed the public participation exercise for the Finance Bill 2024
yesterday at the Kenyatta International Conference Center with the majority of
Kenyans rejecting the bill in its entirety due to many unreasonable taxes.
