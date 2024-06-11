MPs summon STATE HOUSE officials for denying UHURU his retirement perks – RUTO in the mix





Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - The National Assembly Implementation Committee has summoned State House representatives to explain why Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's office has been running without funding.

"We are instructing our clerks to write to the State House Comptroller to come and appear to the committee on why the former president's office is not receiving its perks," Committee Chair Raphael Wanjala said on Tuesday.

Wanjala noted with concern remarks by the Spokesperson to the Office of the 4th President Kanze Dena that indicated that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been funding his own official office.

"We are not going to allow that to happen yet we appropriate money as Parliament," added Wanjala.

On Monday, Dena dropped the bombshell after she claimed that President William Ruto’s government has not been funding the office of the former head of state and even accuses the government of intimidating employees and his aides.

