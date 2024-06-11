MPs summon STATE HOUSE officials for denying UHURU his retirement perks – RUTO in the mix

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - The National Assembly Implementation Committee has summoned State House representatives to explain why Former President Uhuru Kenyatta's office has been running without funding.
"We are instructing our
clerks to write to the State House Comptroller to come and appear to the
committee on why the former president's office is not receiving its perks,"
Committee Chair Raphael Wanjala said on Tuesday.
Wanjala noted with concern
remarks by the Spokesperson to the Office of the 4th President Kanze Dena that
indicated that retired President Uhuru Kenyatta has been funding his own
official office.
"We are not going to allow
that to happen yet we appropriate money as Parliament," added Wanjala.
On Monday, Dena dropped the
bombshell after she claimed that President William Ruto’s government has not
been funding the office of the former head of state and even accuses the
government of intimidating employees and his aides.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
