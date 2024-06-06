RUTO is behind everything that is happening to GACHAGUA – WAITITU’s fear is gone as he strips the president naked









Thursday, June 6, 2024 – President William Ruto is behind all the tribulations that have recently befallen his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

This was revealed by former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu.

Speaking during an interview, Waititu sensationally claimed that Ruto is the hidden face behind the attacks against DP Gachagua.

He alleged that Ruto was using some leaders in the party to cause chaos in Mt Kenya.

Waititu emphasized that this was a plan to ensure no leader from the region secures the full support of the populous voting bloc if they decide to vie for the presidency come 2027.

"We have learnt our lesson; never again will we vote for anyone who is outside the region. People have seen that this outsider (Ruto) came to divide us," he remarked.

He added the leaders being used were only on a mission to be on the President's good side adding "They are singing to Ruto's tune to please him."

According to Waititu, Ruto had promised the UDA running mate position to other leaders but changed his mind after opting for someone easier to control and do as he instructed.

To justify his point, Waititu claimed that he and former Governors Kiraitu Murungi of Meru and Francis Kimemia of Nyandarua were promised the position before Ruto changed his mind and eventually settled on Gachagua.

Waititu opined that Gachagua and other leaders from the region who had positions in the Kenya Kwanza government had no power to make decisions or effect any meaningful policy change.

Further, the politician informed the undisclosed leaders that the same fate awaits them when the situation changes. Waititu emphasized that all leaders from the region need to unite.

"We need to have one candidate as a region in the next election. This candidate must understand the mandate and why they have our support," he emphasized.

