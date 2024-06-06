RUTO is behind everything that is happening to GACHAGUA – WAITITU’s fear is gone as he strips the president naked

This was revealed by
former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu.
Speaking during
an interview, Waititu sensationally claimed that Ruto is the hidden face behind
the attacks against DP Gachagua.
He alleged that Ruto
was using some leaders in the party to cause chaos in Mt Kenya.
Waititu emphasized
that this was a plan to ensure no leader from the region secures the full
support of the populous voting bloc if they decide to vie for the presidency
come 2027.
"We have learnt
our lesson; never again will we vote for anyone who is outside the region.
People have seen that this outsider (Ruto) came to divide us," he
remarked.
He added the leaders
being used were only on a mission to be on the President's good side adding
"They are singing to Ruto's tune to please him."
According to Waititu,
Ruto had promised the UDA running mate position to other leaders but changed
his mind after opting for someone easier to control and do as he instructed.
To justify his point,
Waititu claimed that he and former Governors Kiraitu Murungi of Meru and
Francis Kimemia of Nyandarua were promised the position before Ruto changed his
mind and eventually settled on Gachagua.
Waititu opined that
Gachagua and other leaders from the region who had positions in the Kenya
Kwanza government had no power to make decisions or effect any meaningful
policy change.
Further, the
politician informed the undisclosed leaders that the same fate awaits them when
the situation changes. Waititu emphasized that all leaders from the region need to unite.
"We need to have
one candidate as a region in the next election. This candidate must understand
the mandate and why they have our support," he emphasized.
