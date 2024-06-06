KALONZO MUSYOKA’s man warns RUTO and his cronies against undermining GACHAGUA, reveals why the DP is furious with the President.









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - A close ally of former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka has warned President William Ruto and his close lieutenants against undermining Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday morning, Makueni County Senator Dan Maanzo stated that Gachagua is the kingpin of the Mt Kenya region the same way Ruto is the Rift Valley kingpin.

Maanzo also said Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kikuyu counterpart Kimani Ichung'wah have a future in politics but it is too early for them to dislodge Gachagua as Mt Kenya region political kingpin.

“Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichung’wah have a future in politics, but it is too early for them to undermine DP Gachagua. The people of Rift Valley are President Ruto’s slaves because of tribal politics," Maanzo said

On why Gachagua is furious with his boss, Maanzo said the second in command is angry because Ruto is supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become African Union Chairperson.

“The perception that the govt is helping Raila Odinga in his AUC chairmanship has annoyed DP Gachagua,” Maanzo stated.

