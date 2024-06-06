KALONZO MUSYOKA’s man warns RUTO and his cronies against undermining GACHAGUA, reveals why the DP is furious with the President.

In
an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday morning, Makueni
County Senator Dan Maanzo stated that Gachagua is the kingpin of the Mt Kenya
region the same way Ruto is the Rift Valley kingpin.
Maanzo
also said Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro and his Kikuyu counterpart
Kimani Ichung'wah have a future in politics but it is too early for them to
dislodge Gachagua as Mt Kenya region political kingpin.
“Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichung’wah
have a future in politics, but it is too early for them to undermine DP
Gachagua. The people of Rift Valley are President Ruto’s slaves because of
tribal politics," Maanzo said
On why Gachagua is furious with
his boss, Maanzo said the second in command is angry because Ruto is supporting
former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid to become African Union Chairperson.
“The perception that the govt is
helping Raila Odinga in his AUC chairmanship has annoyed DP Gachagua,” Maanzo
stated.
