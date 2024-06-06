DAVID OSIANY mourns the senior NIS officer who took his own life - Reveals that he had complained about his work environment at NIS headquarters.

This is what he wrote on his Facebook account.
I
have spent the day mourning the tragic loss of my brother and true friend Tom
Adala.
Tom
was an astute intelligence officer who worked professionally throughout his
years with a rare passion for this nation.
He
rose to become Assistant Director and the Deputy Chief of Staff to the DG of
NIS, as well as several other ranks including being the Foreign Relations
Officer in Kenya’s embassy in New York, Head of Research and Strategy for
Counterterrorism Centre among others.
Tom
was dependable, loving, loyal to his friends but even more, loyal to the flag
of our nation. He was a rare gem. In a world where many selfish people occupy
critical roles for self aggrandizement, Adala served with utmost honesty and
zeal, keeping his eye on the prize: a better nation. He just did his job and
went home.
I
have known Tom from my varsity days. He has been a true big brother. We called
one another Top Luo. He influenced me to get into the barber business, which he
loved as evidenced by his Gentleman’s Quarter (GQ) chains across the city. I
later learnt that this business, just like many others, is not for the faint
hearted.
I
am still at a loss about the demise of Adala. Reports of possible suicide are
even more disturbing and heartbreaking. Why would a man with so much promise
like him, who was keen on pursuing his PhD, who had experienced all motions of
life terminate his dreams so brutally?
I
remember last meeting some time in March at the Kisumu airport on the day as he
was seeing off his sister. He had come from burying another friend of ours
Ceaser Handa.
We
discussed several things and laughed heartily as always. Tom was as
accomplished as his late dad Amb. Fanuel Adala Otuko, who was the 6th KER
(Supreme Leader) of the Luo community and who was also Kenya’s pioneer
ambassador to USSR.
A
few media reports say that Adala was depressed. I feel bad most of us didn’t
see this coming at all. And that’s what hurts most. Tom may have voiced
concerns about the work environment as well as personal matters to a few, but
no one would remotely imagine it would end here.
If
the suicide is true, then dear friends, nothing should cause any of us to end
our lives.
Life is tough, but its rough ebbs often change
into calmness and in the end, if we steady ourselves, something good will
happen.
Top Luo, what a man! From whence cometh such another?! Till we meet again at Jesus’s feet.
