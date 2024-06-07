Make realistic revenue projections and stop wasting our time – ICHUNG’WAH lectures clueless CS NJUGUNA NDUNG’U

While making his remarks on the
floor of the house, Ichung’wah explained that realistic projections would limit
the revisions to only one and therefore save them some time.
"I want to re-emphasise the
need for the National Treasury to ensure that this supplementary budget as we
have emphasised before that over the years, this house has called on the
National Treasury to limit Supplementary budgets to at least one supplementary
budget in a financial year so that whatever you plan to the annual estimates,
you only revise it once," he stated.
"Otherwise, the business of
having to do budgetary revisions twice or thrice in a year are not a very good
budgetary practice."
Ichung'wah further argued that
extreme layers of revisions disadvantaged government agencies that are likely
to fail in meeting their programmes.
"It speaks volumes to the
level of preparedness that we have when we are preparing our budgets," he
added.
"In a way, it creates
uncertainty with the implementing agencies in government as to whether we will
have adequate resources to implement all the programmes that have been budgeted
for in a financial year since they do not know whether that money is subject to
review."
He further asked the CS to
ensure that the economy's state of liquidity informs their supplementary
budget.
Ichung'wah made the remarks
after the Budget & Appropriations Committee Chairman Ndindi Nyoro tabled
the committee's report on Supplementary Budget II 2023/24.
