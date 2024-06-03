RUTO hosted LUHYA leaders at the state house but when GACHAGUA meets Kikuyus he is labeled a tribalist and ethnic bigot





Monday, June 3, 2024 - President William Ruto has been accused of applying double standards after he accused his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, of playing tribal politics when he asked Mt Kenya residents to unite.

On Friday night before Saturday‘s Madaraka Day celebrations, Ruto hosted Luhya community leaders at Kakamega State Lodge where they discussed issues affecting the Mulembe Nation.

However, on Sunday, the same Ruto accused Gachagua of playing tribal politics when he met Mt Kenya residents in Nanyuki on Saturday evening.

Some Kenyans like Ian Mutiso wondered why Ruto is accusing Gachagua of playing tribal politics yet he is electing some Kalenjins in senior state positions and also meeting tribal and ethnic leaders like in the Luhya case.

“Only KIKUYUS should not meet or talk about their interests? Why? It is tribal.

"Luhya leaders can meet. The President who is against tribal politics can meet them to discuss their interests.

"But Kikuyus - Very tribal. They should not meet.

"Hire Kimani Ichung'wa to divide them!” Ian wrote on his X page.

The Kenyan DAILY POST