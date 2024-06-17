RUTO has panicked over Tuesday's plans to “Occupy Parliament" - See what he did on Monday after jetting back from ITALY





Monday, June 17, 2024 - President William Ruto has panicked over Tuesday's plan by Kenyans to occupy parliament over the punitive and retrogressive Finance Bill 2024.

Occupy Parliament protest is organized by renowned activist and award-winning photographer Boniface Mwangi.

Immediately after landing in the country from his useless trips in Italy and Switzerland on Monday, Ruto urged police to meet and discuss how to counter the 'occupy Parliament demonstrations'.

Nairobi police commander Adamson Bungei said they do not know what the group wants and that they fear they will disrupt businesses.

“We are aware and are planning how to handle the situation,” he said.

A recent survey conducted by Infotrak indicated that an overwhelming 87 percent of Kenyans are opposed to the revenue mobilization measures proposed in the Bill.

Some of the disgruntled Kenyans are now mobilising themselves on social media under the hashtag 'Reject Finance Bill' to raise awareness and marshal sufficient support to ensure they show up in their numbers to occupy Parliament on D-day.

