Detectives arrest notorious Kikuyu man behind car thefts in the city after raiding his posh home in Kamulu and recover stolen cars being dismantled (PHOTOs).





Monday, June 17, 2024 - DCI detectives have recovered five suspected stolen motor vehicles at a homestead in Kamulu, in an early morning joint operation that also saw the arrest of the prime suspect, Salesio Njagi Kiura.

The pursuit for the suspect followed a June 10, 2024 report referred to DCI Buruburu regarding the theft of a car Reg. No. KDJ 366C Toyota Ractis stolen at Nairobi's Umoja Innercore, whose owner found missing moments after parking it at a spot.

Acting on intelligence, CRIB hawkshaws from Nairobi Regional Hqs, DCI Buruburu, and KPS officers from Kamulu Police Station proceeded to Kamulu along Josna Road at Kiura's (suspect) residence, where the reported stolen car was found while in the process of being dismantled.

Inside the same gated home were found four other vehicles, including a blue Mazda Demio Reg.No KCW 831N, a Toyota Ractis (silver) KDB 216T, a Suzuki Mira (silver) KDB 308P, and a white Toyota Passo Reg No. KCW 346L (colour changed from its original blue).

The scene has been documented by Buruburu CSI detectives and all vehicles towed to Buruburu Police Station alongside the suspect.

