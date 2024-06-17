Former Mombasa Governor HASSAN JOHO slams clueless RUTO over punitive FINANCE BILL 2024 - Urges MPs to reject it

Monday, June 17, 2024 - Former Mombasa County Governor Hassan Joho has slammed President William Ruto’s administration over the punitive and retrogressive Finance Bill 2024.
The Bill which has the support
of state house mandarins and treasury is set to introduce a raft of taxes on
basic commodities, making life in Kenya a living hell.
Speaking at Ummu Kulthum mosque,
where some Muslim leaders gathered for Eid-ul-Adha prayers, Joho said those in
power today only want to bulldoze issues that selfishly benefit them at the
expense of suffering Kenyans.
He said Kenya, at this moment,
needs everyone to come together and pull in one direction to cushion the masses
from the high cost of living instead of pushing the cost even higher.
“Especially in Parliament, we want to see MPs who will sit and speak for and on behalf of the people of Kenya.
"They should not play a part in sabotaging the economy and the country,”
Joho said.
He said this was not the time to
move along hardline party stances but to listen to the voice of the people.
The ODM deputy party leader said
governments are supposed to facilitate the growth of business all over the
world.
“If you take any action that is
to the contrary, like taking legal steps that will cause closure of businesses,
then you will be part of the saboteurs,” he said.
“You may be in a position where
people will be afraid to tell you the truth but through your role in the
closure of businesses in Kenya, you take part in sabotaging the country’s
economy."
“So what you are doing is to
make our people poorer every day. What is your intention? Do you want people to
remain poor so you can continue ruling them?” Joho posed.
