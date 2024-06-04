No one will be spared in this as CS NAKHUMICHA goes for RUTO’s fat salary beginning next month









Wednesday, June 5, 2024 – Every salaried Kenyan will start paying 2.75% of their salaries to the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) beginning next month without exceptions.

This was announced by Health Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.

Speaking in Bungoma County, CS Nakhumicha stated that in 30 days, President William Ruto would lead the nation to pay for the SHIF.

According to the CS, this was to ensure that universal healthcare was rolled out for the benefit of all Kenyans whom majority could not afford hospital fees.

“When we were saying about 2.75%, the time is here now. We have started a countdown in 30 days,” she stated.

“President William Ruto, you will lead Kenyans in remitting 2.75% of your salary we start helping those who cannot afford healthcare.”

CS Nakhumicha remarked that there had been fear of a health crisis due to the phasing out of the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

According to the Health CS, mothers were most affected due to the discontinuation of Linda Mama, a cover that provided them with maternity insurance.

She assured Kenyans that all the benefits that were in Linda Mama would be transferred to SHIF.

“I want to assure mothers that the Linda Mama, which was taking care of you when pregnant, SHIF now protects you, your child, and your husband,” the CS started.

To ensure a seamless transition from NHIF to SHIF, CS Nakhumicha remarked that her ministry would be launching a nationwide registration exercise.

According to CS Nakhumicha, Kenyans will be able to register through a USSD code, or community health promoters and hospitals.

