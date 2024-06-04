No one will be spared in this as CS NAKHUMICHA goes for RUTO’s fat salary beginning next month

This was announced by Health
Cabinet Secretary Susan Nakhumicha.
Speaking in Bungoma County, CS
Nakhumicha stated that in 30 days, President William Ruto would lead the nation
to pay for the SHIF.
According to the CS, this was to
ensure that universal healthcare was rolled out for the benefit of all Kenyans
whom majority could not afford hospital fees.
“When we were saying about
2.75%, the time is here now. We have started a countdown in 30 days,” she
stated.
“President William Ruto, you
will lead Kenyans in remitting 2.75% of your salary we start helping those who
cannot afford healthcare.”
CS Nakhumicha remarked that
there had been fear of a health crisis due to the phasing out of the National
Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).
According to the Health CS,
mothers were most affected due to the discontinuation of Linda
Mama, a cover that provided them with maternity insurance.
She assured Kenyans that all the
benefits that were in Linda Mama would be transferred to
SHIF.
“I want to assure mothers that
the Linda Mama, which was taking care of you when pregnant,
SHIF now protects you, your child, and your husband,” the CS started.
To ensure a seamless transition
from NHIF to SHIF, CS Nakhumicha remarked that her ministry would be
launching a nationwide registration exercise.
According to CS Nakhumicha,
Kenyans will be able to register through a USSD code, or community health
promoters and hospitals.
