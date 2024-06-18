RUTO has not seen anything yet with the ongoing demos against Finance Bill and the ‘RUTO must go’ chants as RAILA mobilizes his troops to embarrass him further

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – President William Ruto will have it very rough today if what former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has in store for him is anything to go by.
This is after he mobilized his
troops to match to Parliament and shoot down the contentious Finance Bill 2024.
Raila, through ODM, had
reportedly sent letters to MPs concerning the Finance Bill 2024.
While speaking during a media
interview, Seme MP James Nyikal revealed that the letters had been sent to
inform all members to vote on the bill.
Nyikal added that the letters
were sent earlier this week emphasising the party’s position in the highly
opposed Finance Bill 2024.
"I know letters have been
sent to ODM members but I have not received one. However, I am aware of the
party's position," he added.
The politician explained that
the letters have been sent to only ODM members serving in the National
Assembly, not the Senate.
According to Nyikal, the
government should amend the bill to ensure it takes into consideration
suggestions from Kenyans.
He added that if the bill was
unpopular among Kenyans, it would be difficult to implement.
He urged the relevant body to
drop the bill and draft a new one that has the best interest of Kenyans.
ODM Secretary General and
Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has asked its members to shoot down the bill set
to increase the cost of living for a majority of Kenyans.
On the other hand, ODM deputy
party leader Hassan Joho has warned all MPs have been cautioned against passing
the bill. He added that the party would deal with all those who vote yes.
Ruto is already facing serious
resistance from Kenyans who have poured to streets to demonstrate against the
Finance Bill, with chants ‘Ruto must go’, renting the air.
