Tuesday, June 18, 2024 - Two kids were found abandoned in Mwiki early Tuesday morning.

According to locals, an unknown lady ‘dumped’ the kids a few metres from Mwiki police station.

Their clothes had been packed in polythene bags and placed next to them.

The heartbreaking incident comes amid the high cost of living.

Millions of Kenyans are struggling to make ends meet and living from hand to mouth.





See photo.





The Kenyan DAILY POST