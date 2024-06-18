RUTO forced to listen to Kenyans as he drops punitive taxes in the Finance Bill 2024 after public pressure – Look! Never joke with Kenyans

Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – President William Ruto has been forced to listen to the cries of Kenyans.
This is after he dropped punitive taxes proposed in the contentious Finance Bill 2024 after the Kenya Kwanza Parliamentary Group meeting held at State House.
Speaking after the PG meeting,
Finance Committee Chair Kimani Kuria announced that the government had
responded to public feedback by reducing proposed taxes in the Finance Bill
2024.
Kuria clarified that the proposed Eco Levy would only apply to imported finished products, exempting those manufactured within Kenya.
He further specified that diapers and sanitary
towels produced domestically would not be subject to this levy.
In a move to ease the burden of
the rising cost of living, the committee also confirmed the removal of the
proposed increase in tax on mobile transactions from the bill.
Further, the proposed VAT on
financial services and foreign exchange transactions has also been removed.
Moreover, the Kenya Kwanza
Parliamentary Group decided that the government would abandon contentious taxes
aimed at increasing VAT on bread by 16 per cent.
The PG also removed the
controversial motor vehicle circulation tax.
Additionally, the government
plans to reduce proposed taxes on cooking oil to ensure affordability for
Kenyans.
While announcing the new
proposed Finance Bill 2024 amendments, the Kenya Kwanza Government was keen to
elaborate that the proposals had been implemented to boost the growth of the
Kenyan manufacturing sector.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
