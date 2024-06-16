Exposed: How RUTO and his associates are looting Nairobi County through fraudulent payments amounting to millions of shillings









Sunday, June 16, 2024 - Kileleshwa Ward MCA, Robert Alai, has exposed President William Ruto and his associates for looting Nairobi County coffers.

According to Alai, Ruto has instructed millions of shillings to be paid to his associates in a wider scheme to loot public funds.

The payments amounting to over Ksh 144 Million are fictitious and part of wider fraudulent activities being facilitated in City Hall from State House

Read his post on X.

As garbage chokes Nairobi City County, the executive leadership has lined up some payments, which are now awaiting approval by the Controller of Budget.

These payments are fictitious and part of wider fraudulent activities being facilitated in City Hall from State House because the House on the Hill consumes Nairobi City County Revenue.

Others are for garbage collection, which was neither procured nor done.

1. Zonari Investment Ksh 21,823,600 Invoice: 577 and LPO No: 516

2. Centreline Logistics Ksh 88,579,806 Invoice No: CL/5/2023 LPO No: 517

3. Philippe Gourdin Ksh 23,113,975 Invoice No: 404 and LPO No: 518

4. Oxifresh Services Ksh 11,125,061 Invoice No: 002 and LPO No: 519

TOTAL Fictitious Garbage to be Paid: Ksh 144,642,442.

The looting of Nairobi City County with the facilitation of State House MUST STOP.

It is said that Philippe Gourdin and Oxifresh are linked to individuals who are close to President Ruto and State House.

They say the payment must be made because "ni ya President."

The Kenyan DAILY POST.