Exposed: How RUTO and his associates are looting Nairobi County through fraudulent payments amounting to millions of shillings

According to Alai,
Ruto has instructed millions of shillings to be paid to his associates in a wider
scheme to loot public funds.
The payments amounting
to over Ksh 144 Million are fictitious and part of wider fraudulent
activities being facilitated in City Hall from State House
Read his post on X.
As garbage chokes
Nairobi City County, the executive leadership has lined up some payments, which
are now awaiting approval by the Controller of Budget.
These payments are
fictitious and part of wider fraudulent activities being facilitated in City
Hall from State House because the House on the Hill consumes Nairobi City
County Revenue.
Others are for garbage
collection, which was neither procured nor done.
1. Zonari Investment
Ksh 21,823,600 Invoice: 577 and LPO No: 516
2. Centreline Logistics Ksh 88,579,806 Invoice
No: CL/5/2023 LPO No: 517
3. Philippe Gourdin Ksh
23,113,975 Invoice No: 404 and LPO No: 518
4. Oxifresh Services Ksh 11,125,061 Invoice No:
002 and LPO No: 519
TOTAL Fictitious
Garbage to be Paid: Ksh 144,642,442.
The looting of Nairobi
City County with the facilitation of State House MUST STOP.
It is said that Philippe Gourdin and Oxifresh
are linked to individuals who are close to President Ruto and State House.
They say the payment must be made because "ni ya President."
The Kenyan DAILY POST.
0 Comments