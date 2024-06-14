CLEOPHAS MALALA’s well-endowed girlfriend and baby mama, SHIRLEEN WAMBUI, leaves heads turning at an event - Even RUTO couldn’t resist (Trending PHOTO).









Friday, June 14, 2024 - Nominated UDA MCA and Cleophas Malala’s girlfriend, Shirleen Wambui, left heads turning during the launch of Kenya Young Parliamentarians Association, a colorful event attended by prominent UDA leaders among them President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Shirleen rocked a figure-hugging black dress that flaunted her well-endowed figure.

Even President Ruto couldn’t resist as she stepped to the podium.

Shirleen welcomed her first baby with UDA Secretary General Cleophas Malala a few months ago.

She landed a nomination because of her affair with Malala.

See the trending photo.





