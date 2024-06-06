RUTO had nothing to do with my decision – RAILA reveals who ‘forced’ him to run for AU Chairmanship

Speaking at a press conference
yesterday, Raila disclosed that he came up with the decision to run for the AU
chairmanship on his own after a long soul-searching.
He noted that some of his
friends outside the nation approached him and told him he was the best
candidate to take up the role.
"Many people have been
surprised and wondering how I came to this.”
“Many of my friends from outside
Kenya approached me and told me that this position of AUC chairmanship would be
vacant next year.”
“We have looked around the
continent and feel that among the people who may offer themselves, you have the
best credentials to take this organization forward.”
“After lots of soul-searching
and consultations among my colleagues and friends, I made the decision to agree
to accept the request," Raila remarked.
At the same time, Raila
disclosed that after being the AU's High Representative for Infrastructure for
five years, the post gave him an inside picture of what was happening inside
the AU.
Raila asserted that he had
sufficient knowledge and experience to be able to move AU forward.
"I am a pan-Africanist and
an Afro-optimist, those who believe in the ability of the African people to
develop Africa.”
“That Africa, the richest
continent on earth in terms of resources, is also the poorest in terms of
development. This is the paradox that we want to solve," Raila remarked.
