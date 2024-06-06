RUTO had nothing to do with my decision – RAILA reveals who ‘forced’ him to run for AU Chairmanship









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has dispelled the rumours that President William Ruto compelled him to run for the African Union Chairman post to give him space to lead the country peacefully.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Raila disclosed that he came up with the decision to run for the AU chairmanship on his own after a long soul-searching.

He noted that some of his friends outside the nation approached him and told him he was the best candidate to take up the role.

"Many people have been surprised and wondering how I came to this.”

“Many of my friends from outside Kenya approached me and told me that this position of AUC chairmanship would be vacant next year.”

“We have looked around the continent and feel that among the people who may offer themselves, you have the best credentials to take this organization forward.”

“After lots of soul-searching and consultations among my colleagues and friends, I made the decision to agree to accept the request," Raila remarked.

At the same time, Raila disclosed that after being the AU's High Representative for Infrastructure for five years, the post gave him an inside picture of what was happening inside the AU.

Raila asserted that he had sufficient knowledge and experience to be able to move AU forward.

"I am a pan-Africanist and an Afro-optimist, those who believe in the ability of the African people to develop Africa.”

“That Africa, the richest continent on earth in terms of resources, is also the poorest in terms of development. This is the paradox that we want to solve," Raila remarked.

The Kenyan DAILY POST