MIRAA and MUGUKA are the biggest cause of insecurity in North Eastern Kenya – FAFI MP claims the stimulants are used by AL SHABAAB terrorists

Speaking in his constituency
where he commissioned water projects among community settlements along the
Lapsset corridor, Yakub said criminals involved in terrorist activities were
hooked on drugs, including muguka.
“Miraa, muguka and insecurity are synonymous to one another.
"Stop one you stop the rest, you legalise one you
have legalised the other,” Yakub said.
“The terrorists use these stimulants to lure our boys into these terrorist groups.
"Those who use them combine with prescribed drugs.
"The end result is the insecurity you witness
happening in our region,” Yakub added.
Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta
governors have banned the entry, transportation, distribution, sale, and use of
muguka within their counties.
However, the ban has been
temporarily suspended by the High Court in Embu, as the debate for and against
the product rages on.
