MIRAA and MUGUKA are the biggest cause of insecurity in North Eastern Kenya – FAFI MP claims the stimulants are used by AL SHABAAB terrorists









Thursday, June 6, 2024 - Fafi Member of Parliament Salah Yakub has supported the ban on the use of Muguka and Miraa by several counties, saying they have been the cause of the insecurity in North Eastern Kenya.

Speaking in his constituency where he commissioned water projects among community settlements along the Lapsset corridor, Yakub said criminals involved in terrorist activities were hooked on drugs, including muguka.

“Miraa, muguka and insecurity are synonymous to one another.

"Stop one you stop the rest, you legalise one you have legalised the other,” Yakub said.

“The terrorists use these stimulants to lure our boys into these terrorist groups.

"Those who use them combine with prescribed drugs.

"The end result is the insecurity you witness happening in our region,” Yakub added.

Mombasa, Kilifi, and Taita Taveta governors have banned the entry, transportation, distribution, sale, and use of muguka within their counties.

However, the ban has been temporarily suspended by the High Court in Embu, as the debate for and against the product rages on.

