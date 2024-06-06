ODM in crisis as BABU OWINO starts a revolution to kick out old guards from the party after they betrayed and intimidated him – Look!









Thursday, June 6, 2024 – If you thought President William Ruto’s UDA was in turmoil following the infighting within the party that has been fueled by the fallout between the president and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, then you haven’t seen anything yet coming from Raila Odinga’s ODM.

This is after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino began a revolution to kick the old guards out of ODM, accusing them of intimidation and betrayal.

Speaking during an interview, Babu Owino alleged how a section of party politicians was inciting him against Azimio Leader Raila Odinga.

He attributed the animosity within the party to his strong stance in demanding recognition and because of his contention for party leadership.

“There are some of my brothers within the party, two to three who claim to be elderly. I respect them for being elderly but you can only get respected if you respect your younger brother,” Babu Owino claimed.

“You cannot demand respect yet you disrespect your younger brother, and keep on fidgeting with him every time. You keep on backbiting him yet you are a man. I even wonder how they live with their families.”

Babu Owino further claimed that despite some politicians claiming to be part of ODM, turned their backs when turmoil hit the party.

