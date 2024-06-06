ODM in crisis as BABU OWINO starts a revolution to kick out old guards from the party after they betrayed and intimidated him – Look!

This is after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino began a revolution
to kick the old guards out of ODM, accusing them of intimidation and betrayal.
Speaking during an interview, Babu Owino alleged how a
section of party politicians was inciting him against Azimio Leader Raila
Odinga.
He attributed the animosity within the party to his strong
stance in demanding recognition and because of his contention for party
leadership.
“There are some of my brothers within the party, two to
three who claim to be elderly. I respect them for being elderly but you can
only get respected if you respect your younger brother,” Babu Owino claimed.
“You cannot demand respect yet you disrespect your younger
brother, and keep on fidgeting with him every time. You keep on backbiting him
yet you are a man. I even wonder how they live with their families.”
Babu Owino further claimed that despite some politicians
claiming to be part of ODM, turned their backs when turmoil hit the party.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
