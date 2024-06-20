CS ALFRED MUTUA consoles the wife of the police officer who lost both arms after a teargas canister exploded during Tuesday protests (Emotional PHOTOs).





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, has paid a visit to the police officer who lost both arms after a teargas canister exploded during anti-finance bills that rocked the city on Tuesday.

Mutua was pictured consoling the officer’s wife at Nairobi West Hospital, where he is admitted.

She was overwhelmed with emotions as her husband lay in the hospital bed.

Chief Inspector David Maina detonated a teargas canister during the protests but delayed releasing it, causing it to explode and severely injuring both of his hands.

As a result, he lost both forearms in the incident.

Officials indicated that Chief Inspector David Maina required a serious operation and potentially needed his hands replaced due to the extent of his injuries from the teargas canister explosion.

