CS ALFRED MUTUA consoles the wife of the police officer who lost both arms after a teargas canister exploded during Tuesday protests (Emotional PHOTOs).

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Tourism Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, has paid a visit to the police officer who lost both arms after a teargas canister exploded during anti-finance bills that rocked the city on Tuesday.
Mutua was pictured consoling the officer’s wife at
Nairobi West Hospital, where he is admitted.
She was overwhelmed with emotions as her husband lay in
the hospital bed.
Chief Inspector David Maina
detonated a teargas canister during the protests but delayed releasing it,
causing it to explode and severely injuring both of his hands.
As a result, he lost both
forearms in the incident.
Officials indicated that
Chief Inspector David Maina required a serious operation and potentially needed
his hands replaced due to the extent of his injuries from the teargas canister
explosion.
See photos of Mutua consoling the officer’s wife.
The
Kenyan DAILY POST.
1 Comments
Hii imeendaReplyDelete