RUTO-GACHAGUA fallout turns physical as the president’s supporters in Mt. Kenya beat up a politician for supporting the DP – Mambo imechemka!

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has turned physical.
This is after Ruto’s supporters
in Mt. Kenya beat up Ndenderu Member of County Assembly David Mwaura, causing
him serious injuries for supporting Gachagua.
The leaders from Kiambu County
had convened to launch the construction of Kiambaa Technical Institute when the
mayhem occurred.
Mwaura was attacked for
supporting the one man one vote one shilling revenue sharing formulae propelled
by Gachagua.
The event was attended by
leaders and the public, most of whom were perceived to oppose the formulae.
In general, 11 members of
Parliament from the county including Kikuyu's Kimani Ichung'wah were in
attendance.
A clip showed tens of attendees
clobbering the politician who was later rushed to hospital after sustaining
injuries.
He told the press that he was
beaten up in the head, ribs, and legs and was stumped while on the ground.
"I was hit in the ribs and
the head. I was pushed to the ground, beaten on the legs, and stumped on while
lying on the ground," he stated.
For weeks now, Gachagua has been
attracting ire from other leaders for pushing for the one man one vote one
shilling revenue sharing formulae arguing that it is the only fair formulae of
sharing state resources.
He argued that Mt Kenya ranks
among the most popular regions and contributes more votes than many other areas
and therefore deserves a bigger allocation.
Other leaders including those
from the Mt Kenya region, however, are opposed to the formula, arguing
that it is a divisive argument that will destroy national unity.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments