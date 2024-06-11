RUTO-GACHAGUA fallout turns physical as the president’s supporters in Mt. Kenya beat up a politician for supporting the DP – Mambo imechemka!





Tuesday, June 11, 2024 – The fallout between President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, has turned physical.

This is after Ruto’s supporters in Mt. Kenya beat up Ndenderu Member of County Assembly David Mwaura, causing him serious injuries for supporting Gachagua.

The leaders from Kiambu County had convened to launch the construction of Kiambaa Technical Institute when the mayhem occurred.

Mwaura was attacked for supporting the one man one vote one shilling revenue sharing formulae propelled by Gachagua.

The event was attended by leaders and the public, most of whom were perceived to oppose the formulae.

In general, 11 members of Parliament from the county including Kikuyu's Kimani Ichung'wah were in attendance.

A clip showed tens of attendees clobbering the politician who was later rushed to hospital after sustaining injuries.

He told the press that he was beaten up in the head, ribs, and legs and was stumped while on the ground.

"I was hit in the ribs and the head. I was pushed to the ground, beaten on the legs, and stumped on while lying on the ground," he stated.

For weeks now, Gachagua has been attracting ire from other leaders for pushing for the one man one vote one shilling revenue sharing formulae arguing that it is the only fair formulae of sharing state resources.

He argued that Mt Kenya ranks among the most popular regions and contributes more votes than many other areas and therefore deserves a bigger allocation.

Other leaders including those from the Mt Kenya region, however, are opposed to the formula, arguing that it is a divisive argument that will destroy national unity.

