Singer CARRIE UNDERWOOD falls off stage at South Carolina concert







Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - American singer Carrie Underwood's performance at a South Carolina concert had quite a dramatic end that has made headlines.

The singer was the headlining performance Sunday night at the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Carrie took a bit of a tumble as she started to descend some stairs toward the back end of the stage after her performance. In a flash, it almost looks like Carrie dropped through a hole back.

Carrie later addressed the incident in a post she shared. She wrote "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!"

Watch a video from the scene below