Singer CARRIE UNDERWOOD falls off stage at South Carolina concert

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - American singer Carrie Underwood's performance at a South Carolina concert had quite a dramatic end that has made headlines.
The singer was the headlining performance Sunday night at
the Carolina Country Music Fest in Myrtle Beach. Carrie took a bit of a tumble
as she started to descend some stairs toward the back end of the stage after
her performance. In a flash, it almost looks like Carrie dropped through a hole
back.
Carrie later addressed the incident in a post she shared.
She wrote "Well, last night sure was fun! And though the ending was quite
unexpected, it made for a night we’ll never forget!"
Watch a video from the scene below
