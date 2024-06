Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - A jilted woman has paraded the face of a lady believed to be behind her marital in the streets of Eldoret town.

She printed posters and splashed the photos of the lady identified as Sharon Chemurgor Masai on them.

Sharon is currently based in Perth Australia.

According to the aggrieved woman, Sharon is pregnant for her husband.

She hung the posters in strategic places for all to see.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.