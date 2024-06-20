Finance Chair KURIA KIMANI confirms receiving Sh168,000 ‘bribe’ while drafting the punitive Finance Bill





Thursday, June 20, 2024 - National Assembly Finance Committee Chair Kuria Kimani is sitting with a whopping Sh168,000 ‘bribe’ that he received from members of the public to change his stance on the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

While addressing the floor of the House yesterday, Kuria sought guidance on what to do with the money he received from Kenyans while drafting the Finance Bill 2024.

He asked National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula for guidance, noting that receiving public funds was against the law.

Kimani made the disclosure while he was tabling the Finance Bill to the floor of the House for a second reading.

“In a very special way, although these people bridged the Data Protection Act by sharing our numbers with Kenyans, but I also thank the Kenyans who wrote to us through SMS that called us and some of them were generous enough to send us Ksh1 and more to confirm if our numbers were authentic,” he stated.

“I have written to the clerk wondering what to do with the Ksh168,000 that was sent to me because receiving these gifts from members of the public is against the laws of this Republic,” he explained his distress.

He added that he would seek guidance from Speaker Wetangula on what to do with the cash after the morning sitting.

Kuria remarked that he had tried engaging a telecommunications company in reversing the cash.

“I tried reversing it was impossible because it came in hundreds of thousands,” he explained why he still had the cash.

