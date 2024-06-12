RUTO dodges a bullet as he holds talks with angry UHURU to avert a crisis – Forms a team to ensure the son JOMO is given all his retirement benefit





Wednesday, June 12, 2024 - President William Ruto has moved quickly to avert another crisis over former President Uhuru Kenyatta over the fiasco regarding the latter’s retirement perks.

This is after Uhuru came out guns blazing, accusing Ruto of withholding his retirement benefits and frustrating his staff.

In a statement, State House Spokesman Hussein Mohammed revealed that Ruto held talks with Uhuru to iron out their differences.

According to Hussein Mohamed, the morning meeting was centred around finding a solution to the ongoing back and forth between the two offices.

Consequently, Ruto formed a team that will look at the issues raised by Uhuru. The team will be chaired by the Head of Public Service Felix Koskei.

Among the issues that will be addressed by the team include the contentious location of Uhuru’s retirement office.

"This morning (yesterday), President William Ruto had a conversation with his predecessor in office, the 4th President, President Uhuru Kenyatta, regarding concerns about facilitating the functioning of the retired President’s office.

"President Ruto has consequently constituted a team, led by the Head of Public Service, to immediately address all the issues raised, including the location of the retired President’s office and the attendant staff establishment," read the statement in part.

The Kenyan DAILY POST