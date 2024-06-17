It is your turn to lead protests against this regime! KALONZO now tells Mt. Kenya after rejecting BABA for RUTO









Tuesday, June 18, 2024 – After rejecting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for President William Ruto at the ballot in the 2022 General Election, reality has hit Mt. Kenya and they are the ones suffering the most thanks to the Kenya Kwanza government.

Speaking during a church service in his ancestral home in Mwingi, Kitui County, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka urged the Mt. Kenya region to take the lead in demonstrating against the increased taxation being proposed in the Finance Bill.

According to Kalonzo, the region which in the past did not largely participate in opposition-led demos, would be most affected should the Finance Bill be passed by the National Assembly as earlier proposed.

He noted that his hometown was not that keen on leading protests and so was Raila Odinga’s base.

However, he revealed that he would take part in demonstrations that would be organized in the nation’s capital, Nairobi.

“The next time, if there will be demonstrations this time they'll start in Mt Kenya because they are the ones pressed most,” he spoke of the Finance Bill.

In particular, he warned that the region would be hurt economically should the National Assembly endorse the proposal to introduce a motor vehicle tax.

“The region has the most vehicles and they will be subjected to Motor Vehicle Tax,” he warned.

Kalonzo further accused President Ruto of targeting the country’s middle class with punitive taxes.

“The problem we have in this country is the President taxing people but instead of serving the nation, they pocket the cash and live a luxurious life,” the former vice president remarked.

He alleged that some of Ruto’s close associates had even amassed wealth to the extent of buying helicopters in cash.

The Kenyan DAILY POST