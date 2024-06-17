It is your turn to lead protests against this regime! KALONZO now tells Mt. Kenya after rejecting BABA for RUTO

Speaking during a church service
in his ancestral home in Mwingi, Kitui County, Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka
urged the Mt. Kenya region to take the lead in demonstrating against the increased
taxation being proposed in the Finance Bill.
According to Kalonzo, the region
which in the past did not largely participate in opposition-led demos, would be
most affected should the Finance Bill be passed by the National Assembly as
earlier proposed.
He noted that his hometown
was not that keen on leading protests and so was Raila Odinga’s base.
However, he revealed that he
would take part in demonstrations that would be organized in the nation’s
capital, Nairobi.
“The next time, if there will be
demonstrations this time they'll start in Mt Kenya because they are the ones
pressed most,” he spoke of the Finance Bill.
In particular, he warned that
the region would be hurt economically should the National Assembly endorse the
proposal to introduce a motor vehicle tax.
“The region has the most
vehicles and they will be subjected to Motor Vehicle Tax,” he warned.
Kalonzo further accused
President Ruto of targeting the country’s middle class with punitive
taxes.
“The problem we have in this
country is the President taxing people but instead of serving the nation, they
pocket the cash and live a luxurious life,” the former vice president
remarked.
He alleged that some of Ruto’s
close associates had even amassed wealth to the extent of buying helicopters in
cash.
