He commands a group of killer police unit called RHINO and his fellow cops fear him - Details emerge about the cop who shot dead REX KANYIKE as Babu Owino spills the beans.





Monday, June 24, 2024 - It is now emerging that the rogue cop who shot dead Rex Kanyike during peaceful anti-finance bill protests commands a rogue police unit called Rhino.

The unit is deployed in the Nairobi CBD to do dirty work, including arresting touts in bus parks and soliciting bribes from them.

He is reportedly feared by his fellow cops because he is an ‘errand boy’ for Central Police Station OCPD and is untouchable.

He operates alongside two other cops identified as Waweru and Jeff.

According to Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, the same killer cop is a member of a rogue police unit called Team Alpha Sierra 6, which was formed to eliminate Kenyans.

He resides at Kasarani police station Block B.

The killer cop is yet to be arrested despite his identity and details being revealed.













The Kenyan DAILY POST.