RUTO adds petrol to the fire as he cuts budget in 8 critical sectors, including HELB, to teach Gen Zs a lesson after rejecting the Finance Bill – Look!

Thursday, June 20, 2024 – President William Ruto may have just added fuel to the fire.
This is after he cut the budgets of 8 critical sectors in retaliation after Kenyans, especially Gen Zs, rejected his punitive Finance Bill 2024.
Ruto’s government was forced to
drop some taxes in the Finance Bill after public pressure and now there is a
big hole in the budget.
National Treasury Cabinet
Secretary Njuguna Ndung’u, wrote to the National Assembly indicating that
proposed amendments to the Finance Bill would lead to a revenue shortfall of
Ksh200 billion.
As such the Treasury has warned
that it will cut funding to critical sectors including education and
internships should the amended Finance Bill be passed by Parliament.
To cover the deficit, some areas
that will be affected include vocational training centres, university funding,
cash transfers for senior citizens as well as confirmation of medical and
Junior Secondary School interns.
Other critical sectors to be
affected include the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), the school feeding
program, and funding of sports academies.
Technical and Vocational
Education and Training (TVET) and Technical Training Institutions will see a
slash of Ksh800 million which was to fund ongoing projects.
In the State Department for
Higher Education and Research, a Ksh3.2 billion has been slashed from the
Higher Education Loans Board (HELB).
Education will be most affected
by the budget cuts as another Ksh3.4 billion has been slashed from the State
Department for Basic Education which was supposed to facilitate school feeding
programmes and infrastructure for academic institutions.
Cash transfers for senior
citizens have been slashed by Ksh5.5 billion which will affect over 800,000
Kenyans.
Treasury has proposed slashing
Ksh3.7 billion from confirmation of medical interns and a further Ksh18.9
billion meant for confirmation of JSS interns.
With the Ksh18.9 slash meant for
the Teachers Service Commission (TSC), the confirmation of interns to permanent
and pensionable terms as well as the hiring of new JSS interns will be
postponed indefinitely.
Notably, the Treasury will
further withdraw Ksh1 billion that was meant for the Public Service Internship
program.
On the National Government CDF,
the Treasury has proposed a slash of Ksh15 billion.
