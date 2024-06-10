Russia sending African students to war in exchange for visa renewal

Monday, June 10, 2024 - Russia is allegedly sending thousands of migrants and foreign students to fight in the war against Ukraine for visa renewal.
According to Bloomberg, the assessment was done by some
European officials who alleged that the Kremlin is using foreign students as
extra manpower using the tactics first deployed by the Wagner mercenary group.
The report added that Russia has been threatening not to
extend the visas of African students and young workers unless they agree to
join the military, according to officials familiar with the matter.
Moscow has also been enlisting convicts from its prisons
while some Africans in Russia on work visas have been detained and forced to
decide between deportation or fighting, one European official said.
Some of those people had been able to bribe officials to
stay in the country and still avoid military service, said the official, who
spoke on the condition of anonymity.
According to reports citing Ukrainian intelligence, Russia
has engaged in a global recruitment drive to enlist foreign mercenaries in at
least 21 countries, including several nations in Africa.
Army recruitment campaigns offer lucrative signing bonuses
and salaries for those who’ll join up as contract soldiers.
Recruiters have also targeted migrants and students who
previously looked for employment in Russia, and in some cases have lured others
over with promises of lucrative work before forcing them to train and deploy to
the front.
