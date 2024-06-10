PUTIN will go to war with NATO if he beats Ukraine - Former CIA director tells US and Europe to wake up

Monday, June 10, 2024 - Russian President, Vladimir Putin's threats to invade the Baltics and bring a new war to Europe must be taken seriously, a former CIA director and top US Army general has warned.
General David Petraeus, who served nearly four decades in
the US military, said the Russian dictator "won't be satisfied to stop
with Ukraine".
Retired four-star US general Petraeus, who commanded Allied
Forces in Iraq, said Ukraine's allies in the West must do more to help win the
war against Putin.
This week, Putin warned he will send his allies long-range
missiles in response to the West sending Ukraine weapons.
Speaking to The Sun, Petraeus said Putin has been "very
clear" about bringing a new war to Europe.
The world "should listen" to Putin as he
"tells us what he believes", the former CIA boss warned.
Petraeus said: "The Ukraine war could expand in the
region if Putin succeeds in Ukraine.
"He wouldn't be
satisfied to stop with Ukraine. Moldova clearly would be next.
"After that it might be
Lithuania or one of the other Baltic states.
"He's been very clear
and I think it's also clear in hindsight that we should listen to this
individual. He tells us what he believes."
In order to defeat Putin, the West must do "everything
humanly possible" to help Ukraine, Petraeus urged.
And Ukraine must also push to make "greater strides in
technology" in the battle against Russia's vast army, he added.
"Ukraine has to do more
to enable itself and is finally doing that... it needs to crank it into a
higher gear to generate more replacement soldiers and also additional
units," Petraeus said.
"Keep in mind that what
they did in the Black Sea wasn't by their ships or their sailor but their
drones.
"Its maritime drones,
its aerial drones and its anti-ship missiles have enabled them to sink one
third of the Black Sea fleet ships.
"Russia has had some of
its own. The glide bombs that they are now using are particularly pernicious
and ineffective unfortunately."
"Russia is generating
considerable additional forces, has a population far more than three times that
of Ukraine, has ten times the economy and some other advantages.
"The reality is a
difficult one and yet another reason why we should be doing all that we can to
help Ukraine in every possible way."
