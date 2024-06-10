Gaza journalist who wrote for Al Jazeera held 3 Israeli hostages in his home with the family

Monday, June 10, 2024 - A Gaza journalist who wrote for Al Jazeera was holding three hostages in his home with his family before he was killed by Israeli commandos during a rescue operation on Saturday, June 8, according to the Israeli military.
Abdallah Aljamal, who also worked as a spokesman for the
Hamas-run labor ministry, was killed when special forces soldiers stormed his
home in central Gaza and rescued hostages Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27,
and Shlomi Ziv, 41, the Israeli military said.
Aljamal’s death was originally reported by Rami Abdu, the
head of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, who claimed Israel Defense Forces
soldiers raided the journalist’s home and killed him and several members of his
family.
The IDF acknowledged that Aljamal was keeping the hostages
inside his family home, but made no mention of what happened to his relatives.
“This is further proof that the Hamas terrorist organization
uses the civilian population as a human shield,” the IDF said in a statement.
Aljamal had previously written a column for Al Jazeera in 2019. The Qatar-based outlet said Aljamal was never an employee.
Before his death, Aljamal was contributing to the Palestine
Chronicle news outlet, where he wrote stories covering the deaths of
Palestinians in Gaza during Israel’s offensive.
Many of his recent stories focused on the ongoing IDF
operation in Nuseirat, where his own home was located, and where Israeli
intelligence had figured out he was holding three of the four hostages rescued
on Saturday near a refugee camp.
The Palestine Chronicle is a non-profit organization based
in Washington State that works to provide daily news to Gaza.
The organization confirmed on Sunday that Aljamal was a
contributor reporting on the ground in Gaza, but made no mention that he was
holding three hostages.
Along with the three men, Israeli forces also rescued Noa
Argamani, the 26-year-old Israeli woman who became the terrified face of the
Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the Jewish state.
