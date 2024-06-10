Gaza journalist who wrote for Al Jazeera held 3 Israeli hostages in his home with the family







Monday, June 10, 2024 - A Gaza journalist who wrote for Al Jazeera was holding three hostages in his home with his family before he was killed by Israeli commandos during a rescue operation on Saturday, June 8, according to the Israeli military.

Abdallah Aljamal, who also worked as a spokesman for the Hamas-run labor ministry, was killed when special forces soldiers stormed his home in central Gaza and rescued hostages Almog Meir Jan, 21, Andri Kozlov, 27, and Shlomi Ziv, 41, the Israeli military said.

Aljamal’s death was originally reported by Rami Abdu, the head of the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor, who claimed Israel Defense Forces soldiers raided the journalist’s home and killed him and several members of his family.

The IDF acknowledged that Aljamal was keeping the hostages inside his family home, but made no mention of what happened to his relatives.

“This is further proof that the Hamas terrorist organization uses the civilian population as a human shield,” the IDF said in a statement.

Aljamal had previously written a column for Al Jazeera in 2019. The Qatar-based outlet said Aljamal was never an employee.





Before his death, Aljamal was contributing to the Palestine Chronicle news outlet, where he wrote stories covering the deaths of Palestinians in Gaza during Israel’s offensive.

Many of his recent stories focused on the ongoing IDF operation in Nuseirat, where his own home was located, and where Israeli intelligence had figured out he was holding three of the four hostages rescued on Saturday near a refugee camp.

The Palestine Chronicle is a non-profit organization based in Washington State that works to provide daily news to Gaza.

The organization confirmed on Sunday that Aljamal was a contributor reporting on the ground in Gaza, but made no mention that he was holding three hostages.

Along with the three men, Israeli forces also rescued Noa Argamani, the 26-year-old Israeli woman who became the terrified face of the Oct. 7 terrorist attack on the Jewish state.