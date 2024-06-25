Rogue Regime: Watch a video of plainclothes police officers poured into the streets to unleash terror on peaceful protesters (VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - The Government has unleashed plain clothes police officers to use excessive force against peaceful protesters in Nairobi Central Business District as anti-finance bills protests continue.

The rogue police officers were filmed throwing teargas canisters and stones at the peaceful protesters in Nairobi CBD.

Some of them were hooded and appeared ruthless as they forcefully dispersed the protesters.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki had instructed all police officers handling protests to be in their official police uniform.

However, he has deployed plainclothes officers to unleash terror on peaceful protesters exercising their democratic rights.

Watch video.

Likely Govt mercenaries poured into Kenyan streets to kill protesters . My heart bleeds for kenyans 😥🇰🇪✊🏿🇰🇪 Stand with Kenya #RejectFinancebill2024#TotalShutdownKenya pic.twitter.com/iUohVOYOGG — Sholla Ard 🇰🇪 (@sholard_mancity) June 25, 2024

