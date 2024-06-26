26-year-old woman dies after taking drug-laced drink in nightclub







Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - Police in Gambia are investigating the death of a 26-year-old lady, Aja Majula Hydara after she allegedly consumed a drug which was induced in her drink.

Aja, from Latrikunda German, died at Dune Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024.

The Gambia Police Force in a statement on Sunday, June 23, said Hydara experienced severe reactions after consuming the alleged drug and was rushed to a hospital where she subsequently died on Saturday.

Police arrested a friend of the deceased who is currently in custody assisting with the investigation.

“The Kotu Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Aja Majula Hydara from Latrikunda German, following an incident at Dune Night Club in Palma Rima on Friday, June 21, 2024,” the statement read.

"Preliminary investigations indicate that Hydara experienced severe reactions after consuming an alleged drug and was rushed to Kanifing General Hospital, where she subsequently died.

“The police have arrested 23-year-old Titi Camara from Latrikunda German, who is currently in custody assisting with the investigation,"

The police also disclosed that two other persons died after consuming similar drugs.

“Similarly, Banjul Police are investigating the sudden death of 20-year-old Alhagie Darboe from Banjul. Reports suggest that Darboe consumed an alleged drug at a club, leading to his untimely death at Ndemban Clinic. Authorities are actively pursuing the arrest of one Balanding, who is implicated in selling the drug to Darboe.

"In a related incident, Barra Police are investigating the death of 26-year-old Bubacarr Sarr from Barra, who allegedly consumed Kush, leading him to self-harm by cutting off his own tongue, resulting in his death at Essau District Hospital on the same day.

“In light of these tragic events, the Office of the IGP and the entire police leadership earnestly request public support, particularly from parents and youth groups, in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking. Strengthened cooperation and coordination between the police and the public are essential to restoring the safety and security we all yearn for.”

Meanwhile, a source told journalists that someone added unknown substance into her drink.

"I couldn't hold back my tears over this one. She was a good friend of mine, very down-to-earth and hardworking. She was partying with her friends when someone put something in her drink. She died on Saturday morning at Kanifing General Hospital."