A Gen Z protester confronts a heavily armed anti-riot police officer along Kimathi Street and lectures him face to face - The fear is gone (VIDEO).

Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - A youthful protester was filmed lecturing a police officer deployed to quell protests in the Nairobi Central Business District.
The fearless youth confronted the police
officer and explained to him why he turned up for the protests.
“I don’t have a problem with you. My only
problem is Ruto and the punitive finance bill,” the told the officer.
The enraged protester further told the officer
that he is currently jobless, forcing him to come out in the streets and fight
for better leadership.
“Wewe una mshahara and mimi sina( You are on
the payroll but I am jobless,” he was heard telling the officer in the video.
The officer appeared shocked by the young
man’s courage.
He smiled and walked away as the protester
continued lamenting.
Watch the video.
Fear is gone— Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) June 25, 2024
A protestor lecturering a police officer along Kimathi Street. Nairobi CBD. #RejectFinanceBill2024 pic.twitter.com/MmFecEXqzP
