A Gen Z protester confronts a heavily armed anti-riot police officer along Kimathi Street and lectures him face to face - The fear is gone (VIDEO).





Tuesday, June 25, 2024 - A youthful protester was filmed lecturing a police officer deployed to quell protests in the Nairobi Central Business District.

The fearless youth confronted the police officer and explained to him why he turned up for the protests.

“I don’t have a problem with you. My only problem is Ruto and the punitive finance bill,” the told the officer.

The enraged protester further told the officer that he is currently jobless, forcing him to come out in the streets and fight for better leadership.

“Wewe una mshahara and mimi sina( You are on the payroll but I am jobless,” he was heard telling the officer in the video.

The officer appeared shocked by the young man’s courage.

He smiled and walked away as the protester continued lamenting.

Watch the video.

Fear is gone



A protestor lecturering a police officer along Kimathi Street. Nairobi CBD. #RejectFinanceBill2024 pic.twitter.com/MmFecEXqzP — Alinur Mohamed (@AlinurMohamed_) June 25, 2024

