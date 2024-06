Monday, June 10, 2024 - Aspiring Meru politician Rodgers Kipembe has taken to social media to flaunt his lavish mansion to dispute rumours that he has gone broke.

Kipembe is currently embroiled in a scandal after it emerged that his wife left him for Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi.

He is currently dating a lady called Eunice Pendo.

Over the weekend, they flew to Tanzania for a short vacation.

See the photo of his lavish house.





